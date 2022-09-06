NEPRA hikes power tariff by Rs3.39 per unit

The power regulator has hiked the power tariff under the quarterly fuel adjustment mechanism.

06 September,2022 11:14 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday approved increase in electricity tariff by Rs3.39 per unit.

Already burdened with inflation and rising prices of petroleum products, masses will have bear burden of Rs95 billion.