In-focus

NEPRA hikes power tariff by Rs3.39 per unit

NEPRA hikes power tariff by Rs3.39 per unit

Business

The power regulator has hiked the power tariff under the quarterly fuel adjustment mechanism.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday approved increase in electricity tariff by Rs3.39 per unit.

The power regulator has hiked the power tariff under the quarterly fuel adjustment mechanism.

Already burdened with inflation and rising prices of petroleum products, masses will have bear burden of Rs95 billion. 

Related Topics
Electricity Tariff
NEPRA
Power Tariff
Pakistan
Business




Related News