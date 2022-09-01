PKR further strengthens against dollar in interbank

The Pakistani rupee continued to strengthen against the dollar in the interbank.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistani rupee continued to strengthen against the dollar in the interbank on Thursday.

The dollar shed Rs1.5 and was trading at Rs217.25 in the interbank market during intraday trade.

The greenback has lost Rs4.67 during the last three sessions since the International Monetary Fund bailed Pakistan out from the risk of slipping into default.