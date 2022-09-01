Import of onion, tomatoes from Iran and Afghanistan allowed: Ahsan

Business Business Import of onion, tomatoes from Iran and Afghanistan allowed: Ahsan

Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan is facing unprecedented devastation as a result of floods and rains.

01 September,2022 05:10 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said that government has allowed the businessmen to import onion and tomatoes from Iran and Afghanistan to stabilize hiking prices after flood and rains in the country.

Addressing a news conference along with Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha, in Islamabad, he said Pakistan is facing unprecedented devastation as a result of floods and rains.

He said a price monitoring mechanism has been reactivated which will be monitored on weekly basis and will take strict legal action against the hoarders.

The Minister said federal government is fully supporting provincial governments to facilitate the flood affected people. He said provincial governments are utilizing all their resources for rehabilitation of affected people.

