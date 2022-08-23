PKR declines 0.46pc against US dollar

Business Business PKR declines 0.46pc against US dollar

PKR declines 0.46pc against US dollar

23 August,2022 04:58 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The rupee saw a tumultuous day of trading on Tuesday, beginning with a gain in the early hours of trade before ending with a loss of 0.46% versus the US dollar.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee depreciated by Rs1 or 0.46% and ended the day at 217.66.

As political commotion overtook the market on Monday, the Pakistani rupee fell 0.93% or Rs2.01 to end the day at 216.66 versus the US dollar.

Additionally, the State Bank of Pakistan s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) chose to keep the policy rate at 15%, in line with what the market anticipated, noting some encouraging domestic and international events.