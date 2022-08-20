IMF condition: Govt to make asset details of bureaucrats, lawmakers public

Pakistan has sent back the signed letter of intent (LoI) to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

20 August,2022 02:40 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Government has decided to make asset details of bureaucrats and members of the Parliament public as Pakistan and IMF reach agreement for the release of US$1.17 billion.

According to the LoI returned to the IMF after being signed by Pakistan, an electronic asset declaration system will be introduced by September and the asset details of wife and children of the government official between BPS-17 and BPS-22 will also be published.

The citizens, according to the LoI, will be able to access the asset declaration of the Parliamentarians. “Action will also be taken against bureaucrats hiding abroad assets in their declarations,” the sources said.

It merits mention that Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has announced that Pakistan has sent back the signed letter of intent (LoI) to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).