President appoints Jameel Ahmed as SBP governor

19 August,2022 04:30 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of Jameel Ahmed as Governor State Bank of Pakistan, the President House said Friday.



The President gave the approval on the advice of the prime minister under Article 48(1) of the Constitution and in line with Section 11-A (1) of the State Bank of Pakistan Act.

The notification issued by the Finance Division stated, “Jameel Ahmad is appointed as governor State Bank of Pakistan for a term of five years with the approval of the president of Pakistan, upon the recommendation of the federal government, with immediate effect.”