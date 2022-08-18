Dollar regains value against PKR in interbank

18 August,2022 11:02 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on Thursday once again saw a negative trend in interbank against the US dollar.

The dollar, after consistent decline since past week, fought back once again as it gains Rs1.12 and is being traded at Rs216.

In two days, the greenback has gained Rs2.10 in the interbank.

It is pertinent to mention here that the US dollar traded at a record high rate of Rs239.94 in interbank on July 28, 2022.