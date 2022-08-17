Govt focusing on enhancing exports: Finance Minister

Bolstering exports and agriculture will also benefit the poor segments of the society: FM

17 August,2022 11:21 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said the government is focusing on enhancing exports and farm productivity in order to help the country stand on its own feet.

Addressing Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit in Islamabad on Wednesday, he assured to extend facilitation to the companies in exporting their products to the international market.

He stressed that every company should export at least ten percent of their products to earn valuable foreign exchange for the country.

As regards the agriculture sector, the Finance Minister said a task force has been established to address the problems faced by this productive sector of the economy. He said the country this year has so far imported 1.1 million ton of wheat. He said the money spent on import of wheat could be saved by supporting the farmers and introducing latest technology in the sector.

He said bolstering exports and agriculture will also benefit the poor segments of the society.

The Finance Minister said we will also have to create a balance in our incomes and expenditures, and have to live within our means to address the issues of budget and trade deficits.

Miftah Ismail also emphasized for promoting education in the country to register successes in different fields.