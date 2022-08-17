Dollar snaps losing streak, recovers by 60 paisa in interbank

17 August,2022 11:05 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on Wednesday broke its winning streak in interbank against the US dollar.

The dollar, which was in consistent decline since past week, fought back and gained 60 paisa against the rupee and was being traded around Rs214.5.

It is pertinent to mention here that the US dollar traded at a record high rate of Rs239.94 in interbank on July 28, 2022.