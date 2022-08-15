Govt hikes petrol price by Rs6.72 per litre

15 August,2022 11:31 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The government on Monday increased petrol price by Rs6.72 per litre, while slashed diesel price by Rs0.51.

The price of petrol will be Rs233.91 per litre, diesel will be Rs244.44 per litre, and kerosene oil will be sold for Rs199.40 per litre, and the price of light diesel oil will be Rs191.75 per litre.



The new prices will come into effect from August 16, 2022.

“In the wake of fluctuations in petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variations, the government has decided to revise the existing prices or petroleum products to pass on the impact to the consumers,” the statement released by the Finance Division.

Earlier today, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday issued a notification to slash the prices of imported liquefied natural (LNG) for the month of August.

The price per unit of LNG for the Sui Northern system has been reduced by $0.5107. The price of LNG on the Sui Southern system has been reduced by $0.4792 per unit.

The new LNG price on the Soi Northern system is set at $16.9496 per unit. , the new LNG price on the Sui South system is set at $17.4783 per mmBtu.

The July LNG price on the Soi Northern system was $17.4603 per unit. , the June LNG price on the Sui South system was $17.9575 per mmBtu.