Pakistan signs IMF's letter of intent

15 August,2022 06:54 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan on Monday signed the Letter of Intent (Lol) sent by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to Finance Ministry sources, the Finance Secretary signed the IMF Letter of Intent and will send the Letter of Intent back to the IMF today.

In this regard, the sources further said that after receiving the letter of intent, a decision will be taken at the meeting of the IMF Executive Board while the meeting of the IMF Executive Board is likely to be held on August 24.

