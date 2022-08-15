Rupee continues winning streak as dollar plunges in interbank

15 August,2022 10:12 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on Monday continued its winning streak in interbank against the US dollar.

The Pakistani rupee (PKR) continues to gain ground in the interbank market as the US dollar lost Rs1.99 against the rupee and is being traded around Rs213.50.

On Friday, the rupee appreciated by Rs3.39 or 1.57% against the dollar to close at RS215.49.

It is pertinent to mention here that the US dollar traded at a record high rate of Rs239.94 in interbank on July 28, 2022.