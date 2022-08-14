SBP introduces commemorative banknote to mark 75 years of independence

The note will be available for public issuance from 30th September 2022.

14 August,2022 03:11 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – State Bank of Pakistan on Sunday unveiled the design of Rs.75 commemorative banknote being issued on 75th anniversary of the country’s independence.

The central bank, in a tweet, said that the note will be available for public issuance from 30th September 2022.

The note has portraits of Quaid-e-Azam, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, Allama Iqbal and Fatima Jinnah to recognize and acknowledge their contribution in Pakistan movement.

The picture of Markhor on the note’s reverse highlights our focus on environmental sustainability, SBP said.