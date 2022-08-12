Nepra jacks up power tariff by Rs9.90 per unit

12 August,2022 05:15 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Friday increased in electricity tariff by Rs9.90 per unit on account of the monthly fuel adjustment (MFA) for June 2022.

According to the notification issued by the Nepra, CPPA had requested an increase of Rs9.91 per unit, and the authority held a public hearing on July 28, 2022. The recent hike in power tariff will be applicable only on August bills while it will not apply to K-electric consumers.



Earlier on Thursday, Nepra on Thursday approved a hike in the power tariff by Rs10.11 per unit on account of fuel charges adjustment for June month.

According to the notification issued, Nepra has approved to increase in the electricity price of K Electric.

“The fuel adjustment for June will be charged to consumers in 2 months, in August consumers will be charged Rs 3.01 per unit,” the notification stated.

The regulatory authority clarified that out of a total FCA of Rs10.11 per kWh, an amount of Rs3.01 per kWH shall be charged in the billing month of August and Rs8.09 per kWh in the billing month of September.