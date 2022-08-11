Nepra okays Rs11.10 tarrif hike for KE consumers

11 August,2022

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday approved a hike in the power tariff by Rs10.11 per unit on account of fuel charges adjustment for June month.

According to the notification issued, Nepra has approved to increase in the electricity price of K Electric.

“The fuel adjustment for June will be charged to consumers in 2 months, in August consumers will be charged Rs 3.01 per unit,” the notification stated.

The regulatory authority clarified that out of a total FCA of Rs10.11 per kWh, an amount of Rs3.01 per kWH shall be charged in the billing month of August and Rs8.09 per kWh in the billing month of September.

