Pakistan meets last pre-condition: IMF

02 August,2022 05:13 pm

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday said that Pakistan has fulfilled all previous actions by raising the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) on petroleum products.

The IMF representative said that Pakistan has fulfilled the pre-conditions for joint seventh and eighth reviews.

This condition was fulfilled by increasing the PDL on July 31. Along with this, Pakistan has also completed the preliminary process for the seventh and eighth reviews.

The IMF representative said that a board meeting would be convened once adequate financial assurances will be confirmed.

The board meeting can be tentatively called on August 24.

The representative said that the UAE, Saudi Arabia and China have given adequate financial assurance to provide the necessary financial support through the privatization process.