OGRA slashed LPG price by Rs3 per kg

01 August,2022 05:00 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority on Monday slashed the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG )by Rs3 per kg, the notification of which has been issued.

With a cut of Rs3 per kg, the prices of a domestic cylinder have come down by Rs30 and that of a commercial cylinder by Rs114. The new price of LPG has been fixed at Rs218 per kg.

Despite the drop in LPG prices, LPG is being sold at Rs240 to250 in the city.

LPG Distributors Association Chairman Irfan Khokhar said that all the distributors will get LPG at the price fixed by OGRA.

Irfan Khokhar said that the closure of Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL) is causing a loss of Rs60 billion to the exchequer.

LPG JJVL should be run immediately to meet the shortfall so as to save the exchequer from loss.



