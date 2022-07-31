Govt cuts petrol price by Rs3.05 per litre, hikes diesel by Rs8.95

Business Business Govt cuts petrol price by Rs3.05 per litre, hikes diesel by Rs8.95

Govt cuts petrol price by Rs3.05 per litre, hikes diesel by Rs8.95

31 July,2022 10:26 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Sunday announced slashing the petrol price by Rs3.05 per litre in order to provide relief to the general public. However, the diesel price increased by Rs8.95.

Miftah made an announcement on Twitter, he wrote that the new prices will be effective from midnight tonight.

Following the changes in the prices, petrol will now be sold at Rs227.19 per litre. Previously, petrol was being sold in the country for Rs230.34 per litre.

Meanwhile, there has been an increase of Rs8.95 in the price of high-speed diesel, after which the new price will be Rs244.95 per litre.

On the other hand, kerosene oil, which was previously available for Rs196.45 per litre, will now be sold for Rs201.07 per litre following an increase of Rs4.62.

Light diesel oil registered a slight decrease of Rs0.12, after which it will be sold for Rs191.32 per litre as against the previous rate of Rs191.44 per litre.

The government had decided to revise the existing prices of petroleum products to pass on the impact of fluctuations in petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variation, according to a press release he shared from the Finance Division.

— Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) July 31, 2022