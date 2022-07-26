Gold prices popped with dollar’s dominance

26 July,2022 05:58 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The prices of gold on Monday witnessed a massive increase as the greenback continues to dominate the rupee.

The price of 24-carat gold per tola has increased after its cost climbed by Rs1,200.

As a result of this rise, the per tola gold of 24-carat is being traded for Rs149,500 at the local market.

The price of 10-grams of 24-carat gold has spiked by Rs1,029 to take the new price to Rs128,172.

Silver prices rose as well, as the price of 24-carat of silver jumped by Rs20 to reach Rs1,600. While the price of 10-grams of silver also increased by Rs17.14 to Rs1,371 in the meantime.

On the other side, in the global market, gold per ounce has witnessed a decrease in its price by $12 per ounce to reach $1,718.