NEPRA okays govt request to increase power tariff by Rs7.91

Business Business NEPRA okays govt request to increase power tariff by Rs7.91

NEPRA okays govt request to increase power tariff by Rs7.91

22 July,2022 08:33 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Electric and Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved the government s request to increase the power tariff by Rs7.91.

According to the notification issued by the NEPRA, the decision was issued on the plea filed by the federal government regarding the uniform tariff. The authority approved the request of the federal government, the basic tariff of Rs7.91 per unit will be increased in three phases.

According to the announcement, the increase will be effective from July, August, September and October, the increase will not be applicable to lifeline and protected customers. The decision will be implemented after notification by the federal government, it said.