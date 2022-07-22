Pakistan's external debt of $95 bn is low: SBP

22 July,2022 05:23 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) –State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) acting Governor Murtaza Syed on Friday said that Pakistan’s external debt of $95 billion is very low.

Murtaza Syed said in an interview with a foreign broadcasting organization said that “Pakistan is being unfairly branded with other countries that are much more vulnerable."

“This is because there is little discrimination between countries in the current times of panic across markets, which are responding in a broad-brush way to the global commodity super cycle, unprecedented Fed tightening, and geopolitical tensions.”

“Pakistan will be able to meet its financial needs comfortably,” he added.

“Pakistan’s external debt of $95 billion is also low, predominantly held by the public sector and mainly sourced from concessional multilateral and bilateral sources”, Syed said.

