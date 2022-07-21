Rupee free fall continues as dollar hits Rs226.81

Business Business Rupee free fall continues as dollar hits Rs226.81

Rupee free fall continues as dollar hits Rs226.81

21 July,2022 04:16 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The downward slide of the Pakistani rupee (PKR) continues as the currency has lost Rs1.89 in the interbank market against the US dollar despite the government’s assurances of market stability in the coming days.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee fell to as low as 228 during the intraday trade, but it closed at 226.81, losing Rs1.89 or 0.83%.