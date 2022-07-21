Power tariff likely to go up by Rs9.90 per unit

The power regulator will conduct hearing the plea on July 28.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Central Power Purchasing Agency (CCPA) has sought hike in power tariff by Rs9.90 under the monthly fuel adjustment mechanism for June.

According to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), it will conduct hearing on CCPA plea for power tariff hike on July 28.

Meanwhile K-Electric has also sought Rs11.38 increase in power tariff under the monthly fuel adjustment for the month of June.

The power regulator will conduct hearing on K-Electric plea also on July 28.