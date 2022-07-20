Miftah vows to keep imports, Current Account Deficit under control

20 July,2022 11:33 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has expressed government’s resolve to keep imports and Current Account Deficit under control.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he said there has been twenty percent reduction in imports during current month as compared to corresponding period last year.

He, while appreciating State Bank of Pakistan, said that the runaway imports from last year have come under control this month due to SBP measures.