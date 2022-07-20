Country faces hours-long power outages as shortfall reaches 7,130MW

20 July,2022 11:29 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The power shortfall in the country has reached about 7,130 megawatts as the demand for electricity has increased.

According to Power Division sources, the demand for electricity is a record 28,700 MW while the total production is 21,570 MW.

As per details, the duration of power outages in different areas of the country has reached up to 16 hours.

There is hours-long load shedding in some areas due to tripping and overloading.