US dollar hits historic high of Rs214 in interbank

Business Business US dollar hits historic high of Rs214 in interbank

The dollar was being traded around Rs214

18 July,2022 11:42 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The downward slide of the Pakistani rupee (PKR) continues as the currency has lost Rs3.05 in the interbank market against US dollar.

According to details, the dollar was being traded around Rs214 against the PKR compared to the previous close of 210.95.

In open market, the greenback was up by R4.5 and was being traded around Rs216.

On the other hand, PSX also witnessed a bearish trend as the KSE-100 index fell by 476 points.