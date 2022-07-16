Coalition govt saved Pakistan from bankruptcy: Finance Minister

'PTI borrowed 20,000 billion but did not add a single megawatt of electricity to the national grid'

16 July,2022 02:56 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Saturday said that the incumbent coalition government has saved Pakistan from bankruptcy.

Addressing a press conference, Finance Minister said that irresponsible policies of past four years destroyed the economy but now country is heading towards economic stability.

Criticizing Imran Khan led government, Miftah Ismail said that PTI borrowed 20,000 billion but did not add a single megawatt of electricity to the national grid nor did he constructed even a hospital.

The minister asked PTI to show what Imran Khan did as Prime Minister for coming generations.