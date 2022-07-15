US dollar gains 20 paisas in interbank despite IMF nod

The greenback is trading at Rs210 in interbank at the start of the day of business.

15 July,2022 12:04 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) has depreciated by 20 paisa against the US dollar on Friday in interbank despite IMF’s nod to revive the loan programme.

On the other hand, dollar’s value appreciated against Pakistani rupee in Open Market by one rupees. While the greenback is trading at Rs211 in the Open Market.