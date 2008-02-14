Petrol price likely to go down by Rs10

13 July,2022 02:10 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Government is likely to slash prices of petroleum products by Rs25 in a bid to provide relief to masses.

According to details, the cut will be announced after consulting the federal cabinet. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also sought recommendation to provide relief to public amid soaring inflation.

A day earlier, PM Sharif had sought a summary to reduce price of petroleum products and said the government would pass on the full relief to the consumers who had been sacrificing owing to the rise in petroleum prices.

He asked the ministries of finance and petroleum to present a summary to him for approval, adding that the people deserved relief after passing through difficult times.