Govt taking measures to immediately reduce load-shedding: Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Minster for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail says the present government is cognizant of load shedding problem and is determined to provide relief to the masses by ending load shedding.

He was chairing a meeting on funding for power and petroleum sector in Islamabad.

The chair was briefed on power plants with fuel positions and funds required for optimal working of these power plants.

The Finance Minister stressed that required steps should be taken immediately for efficiently reducing load shedding.