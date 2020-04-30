NEPRA imposes Rs 50 million fine on NTDC

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday has imposed Rs 50 million fine on National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) for a blackout of electricity in the country in January 2021. The fine has been imposed for the delay in the restoration of electricity.

According to the statement issued on January 9, 2021, there was a blackout in the country and it took about 20 hours to fully restore power in the country.

NEPRA had constituted an Inquiry Committee for a full investigation into the issue which investigated the matter and submitted a detailed report to the authority.

Authority has allowed NTDC to present arguments, but NTDC failed to respond satisfactorily regarding the blackout.

According to the NEPRA statement, the authority is also taking separate legal action against the concerned power plants as a result of the blackout; however, they will be dealt with separately.



