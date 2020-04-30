NEPRA increases power tariff by Rs 2.86 per unit

ISLAMABAD: (Dunya News) – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday increased the power tariff by Rs2.86 under monthly fuel adjustment.

According to the notification issued by NEPRA, in yet another bad news for the already suffering people from inflation, the price of electricity has been increased in the context of the March fuel adjustment.

According to the notification, the price hike would impose an additional burden of Rs 32 billion on consumers, while the regulator conducted a hearing on April 27 to consider the proposal of the CPPA and approved a surge of Rs2.86.

On the other hand, electricity for K-Electric consumers has also been increased by Rs. 1.38 per unit. The K-Electric had demanded an increase of Rs 3.15 in terms of fuel adjustment.