FPCCI urges PM to impose economic emergency in the country

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has written a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to impose economic emergency in the country.

According to the FPCCI s letter to the Prime Minister, declining foreign exchange reserves and inflation situation is a cause for concern.

The FPCCI demanded the PM to impose a complete ban on the import of non-essential items and the government should provide incentives to bring dollars kept in lockers into the banking channel.

The letter further said that the practice of selling expensive fuel and electricity cheaply to the people should be stopped immediately and the subsidies on fuel and petrol are burdening the exchequer.

It said strict measures should be taken to curb smuggling and provinces should be made bound to reduce petrol consumption.