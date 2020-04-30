OGRA advises OMCs to ensure fuel supply during Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday advised all Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to take appropriate measures for ensuring sufficient fuel supplies to assist tourists during the Eid holidays.

“The authority has asked all OMCs to maximize their supplies towards the north in order to ensure smooth and uninterrupted fuel supplies at the main consumption areas,” OGRA spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in a brief press statement.

He said OGRA enforcement teams had already been directed to inspect and verify stocks at depots and monitor the fuel supply situation closely.

The authority also advised the general public to check their vehicles’ condition before proceeding on the journey.