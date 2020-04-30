The delegation would also interact with the government's economic team

ISLAMABAD (APP): A team of economic experts from the United Arab Emirates is scheduled to visit Pakistan Tuesday to discuss the implementation of decisions made by the leadership of Pakistan and the Emirates.

During their visit, the UAE economic experts would also meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on Tuesday.

The delegation would also interact with the government’s economic team and deliberate on the ways to accelerate the economic activities between the two countries.

The prime minister would also host a dinner reception for the delegation which would also discuss the promotion of economic and trade relations as well as the investment.

The members of the delegation would be apprised of a conducive atmosphere for investment in Pakistan.

The discussion on cooperation in the fields of energy, economy, and petroleum industry is also on the agenda.