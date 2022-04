The overall budget deficit stood at 3.6 percent of GDP in the same period of the last financial year

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan s fiscal deficit rose to Rs2.56 trillion or four percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) during the nine months of the current fiscal year.

In terms of revenue collection, the federal government fetched Rs4.38 trillion and the provinces Rs0.438 trillion.

Meanwhile, tax to GDP ratio in 9M of FY22 was 9.2% which is 0.2 higher compared to same period last year.