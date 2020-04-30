NEPRA hikes power tariff by Rs2.86 per unit

The hike will burden the power consumers with additional billions of rupees.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Already overburdened by inflation, increased oil prices, food items, Pakistanis were in for a shock when the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday decided to increase the power tariff by Rs2.86 under monthly fuel adjustment.

NEPRA took the decision after conducting hearing on plea of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CCPA).

Earlier, CPPA had sought increase in power tariff under fuel adjustment for the month of March.