Miftah Ismail holds meeting with global bond investors in London

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The key global bond investors have shown keen interest in investing in Pakistan.

During a meeting with Finance Minister Miftah Ismail in London, they appreciated the steps taken by the government of Pakistan to ensure fiscal sustainability.

More than 30 global investors in global debt markets, representing asset managers, sovereign wealth funds and hedge funds from North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia attended the meeting.

The Finance Minister briefed them on his discussions with IMF in Washington last week, and on efforts to complete the 7th review under the Extended Fund Facility program.

He affirmed to the investors the government s desire to extend the program duration through June 2023 as a signal of Pakistan s commitment to reform.