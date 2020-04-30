PKR continues winning streak, gains 43 paisa in interbank

The greenback closed at Rs185.62 on second business day

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The exchange rate of US Dollar weakened by 43 paisa in the interbank on Tuesday against Pakistani rupee.



The greenback closed at Rs185.62 on second business day of the week compared to previous closing of Rs186.05.

However, the domestic capital market turned red on Tuesday, as the benchmark KSE-100 index dipped 255 points or 0.55% to close at 45,818 points level.

The Index traded in a range of 403.64 points or 0.88 percent of previous close, showing an intraday high of 46,183.14 and a low of 45,779.50.