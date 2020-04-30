Sports goods exports witness 35.23% increase in 3 quarters

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The export of sports goods from the country witnessed an increase of 35.23 percent during the first three quarters of fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the export of corresponding quarters of last year (2020-21).

The country exported sports goods worth $259.851 million during July-March (2021-22) as compared to the export of $192.160 million during July-March (2020-21), showing growth of 35.23 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the sports products, the exports of footballs also increased by 40.33 percent as it surge from $94.730 million last year to $132.936 million during the current year.

The gloves exports rose by 16.36 percent by going up from US $48.731 million last year to US $56.702 million during the current year, the PBS data revealed.

Likewise, the exports of all other sports goods also increased by 44.18 percent from $48.699 million last year to US $70.213 million during the current year.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis the sports goods’ export witnessed an increase of 21.74 percent in March 2022 as compared with the export of the same month of last year.

The sport goods exports in March 2022 were recorded at $31.451 million against exports of $23.693 million in March 2021.

During the period under review, the footballs and gloves exports also increased by 61.63 and 8.17 percent respectively whereas the exports of all other sports products increased by 4.15 percent.

Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the exports of sports goods however decreased by 11.47 percent during March2022, as compared to the exports of $35.526 million in February 2022, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of footballs and other sports commodities decreased by 13.69 percent and 15.13 percent respectively while the exports of gloves however increased by 1.43 percent.