Bulls hold sway as PSX gains over 520 points

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend and gained 520 points.

According to details, the benchmark index witnessed a a positive change of 1.1 percent, closing at 46,073 points against 45,553 points on the last working day.

The positive sentiments across the board stemmed from the constructive discussions of Pakistan’s government with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington.

A total of 368,830,284 shares, valuing Rs9.663 billion, were traded during the day compared to the trade of 217,565,712 shares worth Rs 5.296 billion the previous day.

As many as 325 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 163 of them recorded gain and 148 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged.