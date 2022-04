Long queues of vehicles were being seen at the petrol pumps supplying diesel

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Severe shortage of diesel is being reported in different cities of the South, Dunya News reported on Monday.

Due to the crisis, long queues of vehicles were being seen at the petrol pumps supplying diesel in several cities including Vehari and Muzaffargarh.

Wheat harvesters and cotton growers are also irked by the shortage of diesel. Farmers in different cities have been searching for diesel in tractors and rickshaws.