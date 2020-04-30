No respite amid sizzling heat as unannounced load-shedding grips Pakistan

All urban centers have been severely hit with up to 8 hours of load-shedding

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Amid sizzling hot weather, Power outages have severely hit Pakistan during the holy month of Ramadan as Pakistanis have been suffering up to 14 hours of power load-shedding.

All urban centers, such as Karachi, Hyderabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Sialkot have been severely hit with up to 8 hours of load-shedding and rural areas with 12-14 hours.

The Power Division said the country has been producing around 17,600 megawatts of electricity while the demand has increased up to 20,500 megawatts.

The prolonged load-shedding has continued to increase the miseries of the public, causing difficulties to perform daily chores, especially during sehri and iftar times.

Earlier in the month, newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired an urgent meeting regarding energy sector.

The meeting discussed steps to overcome electricity load shedding faced by the country and how to ensure provision of petroleum products.