Saad directs to prepare workable business plan for uplift of PIA

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that all-out measures will be taken to restore the glory of the Pakistan International Airlines.

He was chairing a virtual meeting from Lahore during which the performance of Pakistan International Airlines was reviewed.

The Minister said we have to increase the capacity building of our human resource to compete with other airlines.

He directed to prepare a workable business plan of Pakistan International Airlines till Tuesday, so it can be submitted in the cabinet for approval.

He advised the officials to present a fitness report of all airplanes.

The Minister said culture of meritocracy will be prevailed in the department and there will be no political pressure on employees.