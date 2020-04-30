PKR continues losing streak, falls by Rs1.05 against USD

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The exchange rate of US Dollar strengthened by Rs1.05 in the interbank on Wednesday against Pakistani rupee for the first time after the new government assumed the charge.

The greenback closed at Rs186.97 on fourth business day of the week compared to previous closing of Rs185.92.

In last five sessions, dollar has increased by 5.42 rupees as the greenback closed at 181.55 rupees on April 16.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Thursday said that he is visiting Washington to hold talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Finance Minister, in a tweet, said that he will try to put back on track IMF program that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Imran Khan derailed and endangered country’s economy.