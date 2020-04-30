Finance Minister flies to US for talks with IMF

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Thursday said that he is visiting Washington to hold talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Finance Minister, in a tweet, said that he will try to put back on track IMF program that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Imran Khan derailed and endangered country’s economy.

Miftah further added that after 3 years of being on ECL, he will also get to travel to London on the way and meet his leader Mian Nawaz Sharif.

A day earlier, Federal Cabinet on Wednesday removed Finance Minister Miftah Ismail from Exit Control List (ECL).

After the cabinet meeting, Miftah Ismail said fiscal deficit remained 1,600 billion rupees per annum on average during the last government of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, while the Imran Khan led-government took this figure to around 5,600 billion rupees. He said total debt of the country from 1947 to 2018 was 25,000 billion rupees, whereas PTI Government added 20,000 billion rupees to this debt in just three and half years.

Regarding power outages in the country, the Finance Minister said power plants with a capacity of 75,000 megawatts of electricity are lying closed due to inaptness and incompetence of the previous government.

Commenting on shortage of fertilizers, he said unfortunately agri-inputs and wheat were smuggled to other countries, causing shortage of the commodity in the country. He said the government has decided to constitute a commission to investigate this matter.