KARACHI (Dunya News) – The exchange rate of US Dollar strengthened by Rs1.48 in the interbank on Wednesday against Pakistani rupee.



The greenback closed at Rs185.92 on third business day of the week compared to previous closing of Rs184.44.

In last four sessions, dollar has increased by 4.37 rupees as the greenback closed at 181.55 rupees on April 16.

Meanwhile, dollar in open market rose by Rs1.70 and reached 187.20 rupees.