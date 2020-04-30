ISLAMABAD (APP) - Pakistan earned US $1,688.862 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the first eight months of financial year 2021-22. This shows growth of 29.90 percent as compared to US $1,300.100 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2020-21, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During July-February (2021-22), the export of computer services grew by 32.06 percent as it surged from US $1,024.830 million last fiscal year to US $1,353.372 million this year. Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 45.59 percent, from US $341.122 million to US $496.634 million while the exports of hardware consultancy services also rose by 284.74 percent from, US $0.380 million to US $1.462 million. The export and import of computer software related services also rose by 41.16 percent, from US $250.986 million to US $354.284 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services surge to $0.776 million from $0.377 million.

In addition, the exports of other computer services increased by 15.80 percent going up from US$ 431.965 million to US $500.216 million. Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review increased by 29.48 percent by going up from US $2.680 million to US $3.470 million. Among the information services, the exports of news agency services increased by 61.40 percent, from US $ 1.412 million to US $2.279 million whereas the exports of other information services however decreased by 6.07 percent, from US $1.268 million to US $1.191 million.

The export of telecommunication services also witnessed an increase of 21.80 percent as these went up from US $272.590 million to $332.020 million during the year under review, the data revealed. Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 50.32 percent during the period as its exports increased from US $89.512 million to US $135.453 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 7.37 percent, from US $183.078 million to US $196.567 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.