FDI drops by 2pc in nine months of FY22

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has dropped by 2 percent in July to March period and stood at $1.285 billion.

According to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), outflow from the equity market during the period amounted to 342 million dollars and in the same period last year it was 263 million dollars.

China remained the largest investor with net flows of $334 million during 9MFY22 compared to $642 million during same period last year.

USA remained the second largest investor with net FDI of $183 million during 9MFY22 compared with $97 million during same period last year.

During 9MFY22, major investment was poured in Power sector (USD 489mn) followed by Financial Business Sector (USD 323mn) and Oil and Gas Exploration (USD 180mn).