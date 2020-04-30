European stock markets ahead at open

LONDON (AFP) - Europe’s stock markets edged higher at the open on Wednesday after a mixed performance in Asia.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies added almost 0.1 percent to 7,607.00 points, compared with the closing level on Tuesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index won 0.3 percent to 14,202.18 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.5 percent to 6,565.87.

The region’s equities had fallen Tuesday on fresh fears of Ukraine war fallout as Moscow launched an eastern offensive, and after the International Monetary Fund slashed its global economic growth forecasts.